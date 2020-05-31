Money, friction and momentum on the web

Back when I first moved to Silicon Valley in 1998, I tried to understand how capital markets here made the valley such a unique place for inventors and entrepreneurs. Corporate stocks, real estate, international currency and commodities markets were concepts I was well familiar with from my time working at a financial news service in the nation's capital in the mid 1990's. However, crowdfunding and angel investing were new concepts to me 20 years ago. The emergence of crowdfunding platforms (Kiva, Indiegogo, Kickstarter, Appbackr for instance) were more to the advantage of the funding recipient than the balanced two-sided exchanges of the commercial financial system.
When trying to grasp the way angel investors think about
entrepreneurship, my friend Willy, a serial entrepreneur and investor,
said: “If you want to see something succeed, throw money at it!” The
idea behind the "angel" is that they are the riskiest of risk-capital. Angel investors seldom get
payoffs from the companies they sponsor. But they do it to grow a cause they support in spite of the the uncertain outcome of the specific industry initiative they're funding, much like charitable gifting.
During the Augmented World Expo in May, I attended a conference session called "Web Monetization and Social Signaling," hosted by Anselm Hook, a researcher at the web development non-profit Mozilla, where I also work. He made an interesting assertion during his presentation, "Money appears to be a form of communication." His study was contrasting social signals (such as up-voting, re-tweeting, applauding with emojis) to draw attention to content users discovered on the web, in this case the Firefox Reality VR web browser. There are many reasons for this kind of user "social signaling." It serves as a bookmarking method, it signals to friends of the user who might also like the content and it gives feedback to the content/comment provider. However, he found in his research that participants actually reacted more strongly when they believed their action contributed financial benefit directly to the other participant. The interactions we need to enable as web developers is a new kind of gesture akin to the act of tipping with cash in offline society.
Early "digital wallet" platforms such as Patreon, Flattr and Brave have demonstrated the concept of a crowdsourced contributions model as an alternative to pay-walls and banner-ad sponsorships. Anselm is working with crypto-currency enabler Coil to try to apply this concept to user exchanges on the broader web. He envisions a future where users could casually exchange funds in a virtual, web-based or real-world "augmented reality" transaction without needing to exchange credit card or personal account data. Ideally, there could be a standard for transaction handshakes that don't require users to know each other directly, but significant amount of trust would need to be established in a cross-app cross-browser web standard to the point that users would be confident enough to make a small micropayment tip to incentivize and reward web artists and developers to further their trade.
There was an early success in this kind of micropayments model when Anshe Chung became the world's first self-made millionaire by selling virtual goods to Second Life enthusiasts. The LindenLabs virtual platform had the ability for users to pay money to other peer users inside the virtual environment. With a bit more development collaboration, this kind of model may be beneficial to others outside of specific game environments.
Anselm's speech at AWE was to introduce the concept of tip-jar for the nascent developer ecosystem of virtual reality and augmented reality web developers. For most people who are used to high-end software being sold as apps in a marketplace like iTunes or Android Play Store, the idea that we would pay web pages may seem peculiar. But it's not too far a leap from how we generally spend our money in society. Leaving tips with cash is common practice for Americans. Even when service fees are not required, Americans tend to tip generously. Lonely Planet dedicates sections of its guidebooks to concepts of money and I've typically seen that Americans have a looser idea of tip amount than other countries.
Anselm and the team managing the "Grant for the Web" hope to bring this kind of peer-to-peer mechanism to the broader web around us by utilizing Coil's grant of $100 Million in crypto-currency toward achieving this vision.
If you're interested in learning more about web-monetization initiative from Coil and Mozilla please visit: https://www.grantfortheweb.org/
