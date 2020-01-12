The Momentum of Openness - My Journey From Netscape User to Mozillian Contributor

Working at Mozilla has been a very educational experience over the past eight years. I have had the chance to work side-by-side with many engineers at a large non-profit whose business and ethics are guided by a broad vision to protect the health of the web ecosystem. How did I go from being on the front of a computer screen in 1995 to being behind the workings of the web now? Below is my story of how my path wended from being a Netscape user to working at Mozilla, the heir to the Netscape legacy. It's amazing to think that a product I used 24 years ago ended up altering the course of my life so dramatically thereafter. But the world and the web was much different back then. And it was the course of thousands of people with similar stories, coming together for a cause they believed in.
The Winding Way West
Like
many people my age, I followed the emergence of the World Wide Web in
the 1990’s with great fascination. My father was an engineer at
International Business Machines when the Personal Computer movement was
just getting started. His advice to me during college was to focus on
the things you don't know or understand rather than the wagon-wheel ruts
of the well trod path. He suggested I study many things, not just the
things I felt most comfortable pursuing. He said, "You go to college so
that you have interesting things to think about when you're waiting at
the bus stop." He never made an effort to steer me in the direction of
engineering. In 1989 he bought me a Macintosh personal computer and
said, "Pay attention to this hypertext trend. Networked documents is
becoming an important new innovation." This was long before the World
Wide Web became popular in the societal zeitgeist. His advice was
prophetic for me.
After graduation, I moved to Washington DC and
worked for a financial news wire that covered international business, US
economy, World Trade Organization, G7, US Trade Representative, the Federal Reserve
and breaking news that happened in the US capital. This era stoked my
interest in business, international trade and economics. During my
research (at the time, via a Netscape browser, using AltaVista search engine) I found that I could locate much of what I needed on the web rather than in the paid LexisNexis database, which I also had access to at the National Press Club in Washington, DC.
When the Department of Justice initiated its anti-trust investigation into Microsoft, for what was called anti-competitive practices against Netscape,
my interest was piqued. Philosophically, I didn’t particularly see
what was wrong with Microsoft standing up a competing browser to
Netscape. Isn’t it good for the economy for there to be many competing
programs for people to use on their PCs? After all, from my
perspective, it seemed that Netscape had been the monopoly of the
browser space at the time.
Following this case was my first
exposure to the ethical philosophy of the web developer community.
During the testimony, I learned how Marc Andressen, and his team of software developer pioneers, had an idea that access to the internet (like the underlying TCP/IP
protocol) should not be centralized, or controlled by one company,
government or interest group. And the mission behind Mosaic and
Netscape browsers had been to ensure that the web could be device and
operating system agnostic as well. This meant that you didn’t need to
have a Windows PC or Macintosh to access it.
It was fascinating to me that there were people acting like Jiminy Cricket,
Pinocchio's conscience, overseeing the future openness of this nascent
developer environment. Little did I know then that I myself was being
drawn into this cause. The more I researched about it, the more I was
drawn in. What I took away from the DOJ/Microsoft consent decree was
the concept that our government wants to see our economy remain inefficient
in the interest of spurring diversity of competitive economic
opportunity, which it asserted would spur a plurality of innovations
which could compete in the open marketplace to drive consumer choice and
thereby facilitate lower consumer prices. In the view of the US
government, monopolies limit this choice, keep consumer prices higher,
and stifle entrepreneurial innovation. US fiscal and trade policy was
geared toward the concept of creating greater open market access to the
world markets, while driving prices for consumers lower in an effort to
increase global quality of life for all participating economies it
traded with.
The next wave of influence in my journey came from
the testimony of the chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank in the US
congress. The Federal Reserve is the US Central Bank. They would
regularly meet at the G7 conference in Washington DC with the central
bank heads of major economic influencing countries to discuss their
centrally-managed interest rates and fiscal policies. At the time, the
Fed Chairman was Allan Greenspan.
Two major issues were top of the testimony agenda during his
congressional testimonies in the late 1990’s. First, the trade
imbalances between the US (a major international importer) and the
countries of Asia and South America (which were major exporters) who
were seeking to balance out their trade deficits via the WTO and
regional trade pacts. In Mr. Greenspan’s testimonies, Congressional
representatives would repeatedly ask whether the internet would change
this trade imbalance as more of the services sector moved online.
As someone who used a dial-up modem to connect to the internet at home (DSL
and cable/dish internet were not yet common at the time) I had a hard
time seeing how services could offset a multi-billion dollar asymmetry
between US and its trading partners. But at one of Mr. Greenspan’s
sessions with Barney Frank (One of the legislators behind the "Dodd-Frank"
financial reform bill which passed post-financial crisis) asked Mr.
Greenspan to talk about the impact of electronic commerce on the US
economy. Mr. Greenspan, always wont to avoid stoking market
speculation, dodged the question saying that the Fed couldn’t forecast
what the removal of warehousing cost could do in impacting market
efficiency, therefore markets at large. This speech stuck with me. At
the time they were discussing Amazon, a book seller which could avoid
typical overhead of a traditional retailer by eliminating brick and
mortar store fronts with their inventory stocking burdens from products
consumer hadn't yet decided they wanted. Amazon was able to source the
books at the moment the consumer decided to purchase, which eliminated
the inefficiency of retail.
It was at this time also that my
company decided to transition its service to a web-based news portal as
well. In this phase, Mr. Greenspan cautioned against "irrational
exuberance" where the stock market valuations of internet companies were
soaring to dizzying proportions relative to the future value of their
projected sales. Amid this enthusiastic fervor, I decided that I wanted
to move to Silicon Valley to enter the fray myself. I decided that my
contribution would be in conducting international market launches and
business development for internet companies.
After a stint
working in web development on websites with a small design agency, I
found my opportunity to pitch a Japanese market launch for a leading
search engine called LookSmart which was replicating the Inktomi-style
distributed search strategy. Distributed search was an enterprise
business model called business to business (or B2B) providing
infrastructure support for other companies like Yahoo, Excite, MSN, AOL
and other portals that had their own dedicated audience or portals.
After
my company was reasonably successful in Japan, Yahoo! Japan took
interest in acquiring the company, and I moved back to the US to work
with Yahoo! on distributing search services to other countries across
Asia Pacific. In parallel, Netscape had followed a bumpy trajectory.
AOL purchased the company and tried to fold it into its home internet
subscriber service. America Online (AOL) was a massively popular dialup
modem service in the US at the time. AOL had a browser of their own
too. But it was a "walled-garden"
browser that tried to give users their "daily clicks" like news,
weather and email, but didn't promote the open web. It's easy to
understand their perspective. They wanted to protect their users from
the untamed territory of the world wide web, which at the time they felt
was too risky for the untrained user to venture out into. It was a
time of a lot of Windows viruses, pop-ups, scams, and few user
protections. AOL's stock had done really well based on their success in
internet connectivity services. Once AOL's stock valuation surpassed
Netscape's valuation, they were able to execute an acquisition.
The
team at Netscape may have been disappointed that their world-pioneering
web browser was being a acquired by a company that had a sheltered view
of the internet and a walled garden browser, even if AOL had been
pioneers in connecting the unconnected. It may have been a time of a
lot of soul searching for Marc Andressen's supporters, considering that
the idea of Netscape had been one of decentralization, not corporate
mergers.
A group of innovators inside AOL suggested that the
threat of a world dominated by Microsoft's IE browser was a risky future
for the world of open competitive ecosystem of web developers. So they
persuaded the AOL executive team to set up a skunk-works team inside
AOL to atomize the Netscape Communicator product suite into component
parts that could then be uploaded into a modular hierarchical bug triage
tree, called Bugzilla, so
that people outside of AOL could help fix code problems that were too
big for internal AOL teams alone to solve. There is a really good movie
about this phase in AOL's history called "Code Rush."
Mozilla
project grew inside AOL for a long while beside the AOL browser and
Netscape browsers. But at some point the executive team believed that
this needed to be streamlined. Mitchell Baker, an AOL attorney, Brendan Eich, the inventor of JavaScript, and an influential venture capitalist named Mitch Kapoor
came up with a suggestion that the Mozilla project should be spun out
of AOL. Doing this would allow all of the enterprises who had interest
in working in open source versions of the project to foster the effort
while Netscape/AOL product team could continue to rely on any code
innovations for their own software within the corporation.
A
Mozilla in the wild would need resources if it were to survive. First,
it would need to have all the patents that were in the Netscape patent
portfolio to avoid hostile legal challenges from outside. Second, there
would need to be a cash injection to keep the lights on as Mozilla
tried to come up with the basis for its business operations. Third, it
would need protection from take-over bids that might come from AOL
competitors. To achieve this, they decided Mozilla should be a
non-profit foundation with the patent grants and trademark grants from
AOL. Engineers who wanted to continue to foster AOL/Netscape vision of
an open web browser specifically for the developer ecosystem could
transfer to working for Mozilla.
Mozilla left Netscape's crowdsourced web index (called DMOZ or open directory) with AOL. DMOZ went on to be the seed for the PageRank
index of Google when Google decided to split out from powering the
Yahoo! search engine and seek its own independent course. It's
interesting to note that AOL played a major role in helping Google
become an independent success as well, which is well documented in the
book The Search by John Battelle.
Once
the Mozilla Foundation was established (along with a $2 Million grant
from AOL) they sought donations from other corporations who were to
become dependent on the project. The team split out Netscape
Communicator's email component as the Thunderbird email application as a
stand-alone open source product and the Phoenix browser was released to
the public as "Firefox" because of a trademark issue with another US
company on usage of the term "Phoenix" in association with software.
Google
had by this time broken off from its dependence on Yahoo! as a source
of web traffic for its nascent advertising business. They offered to
pay Mozilla Foundation for search traffic that they could route to their
search engine traffic to Google preferentially over Yahoo! or the other
search engines of the day. Taking "revenue share" from advertising was
not something that the non-profit Mozilla Foundation was particularly
well set up to do. So they needed to structure a corporation that could
ingest these revenues and re-invest them into a conventional software
business that could operate under the contractual structures of
partnerships with other public companies. The Mozilla Corporation could
function much like any typical California company with business
partnerships without requiring its partners to structure their payments
as grants to a non-profit.
When Firefox emerged from the Mozilla
team, it rapidly spread in popularity, in part because they did clever
things to differentiate their browser from what people were used to in
the Internet Explorer experience such as letting their users block
pop-up banners or customize their browser with add-ons. But the surge
in its usage came at a time when there was an active exploit capability
in IE6 that allowed malicious actors to take-over the user's browser for
surveillance or hacking in certain contexts. The US government urged
companies to stop using IE6 and to update to a more modern browser. It
was at this time I remember our IT department at Yahoo! telling all its
employees to switch to Firefox. And this happened across the industry.
Naturally
as Firefox market share grew, because Mozilla was a non-profit, it had
to reinvest all proceeds from their growing revenues back into web
development and new features, so they began to expand outside the core
focus of JavaScript, browser engines. As demand for alternative web
browsers surged, several Mozillians departed to work on alternative
browsers. The ecosystem grew suddenly with Apple and Google launching
their own browsers. As these varied browsers grew, the companies
collaborated on standards that all their software would use to ensure
that web developers didn't have to customize their websites to uniquely
address idiosyncrasies of the different browsers consumers had a choice
of.
When I joined Mozilla, there were three major issues that
were seen as potential threats to the future of the open web ecosystem.
1) The "app-ification" of the web that was coming about in new phones
and how they encapsulated parts of the web, 2) The proliferation of
dynamic web content that was locked in behind fragmented social
publishing environments. 3) The proliferation of identity management
systems using social logins that were cumbersome for web developers to
utilize. Mozilla, like a kind of vigilante super hero, tried to create
innovative tactics to propose technologies to address each one of these.
It reminded me of the verve of the early Netscape pioneers to try to
organize an industry toward the betterment of the problems the entire
ecosystem was facing.
To discuss these different threads, it may
be helpful to look at what had been transforming the web in years
immediately prior.
What the Phone Did to the Web and What the Web Did Back
The
web is generally based on html, CSS and JavaScript. A web developer
would publish a web page once, and those three components would render
the content of the webpage to any device with a web browser. What we
were going into in 2008 was an expansion of content publication
technologies, page rendering capabilities and even devices which were
making new demands of the web. It was obvious to us at Yahoo! at the
time that the industry was going through a major phase shift. We were
building our web services on mashups of content sources from many
different sources. The past idea of the web was based on static
webpages that were consistent to all viewers. What we were going toward
was a sporadically-assembled web. The concept of the static,
consistent web of the 1990s was referred to as "web 1.0" in the web
development community. The new style was frequently called "mash-up" or
"re-mix" using multi-paned web pages that would assemble multiple
discreet sources of content at the time of page load. We called this
AJAX for asynchronous JavaScript and xml (extensible markup language)
that allowed personalized web content to be rendered on demand. Web
pages of this era appeared like dashboards and would be constantly
refreshing elements of the page as the user navigated within panes of
the site.
In the midst of this shift to the spontaneously
assembled dynamic web, Apple launched the iPhone. What ensued
immediately thereafter was a kind of developer confusion as Apple
started marketing the concept that every developer wishing to be
included in its phones needed to customize content offerings as an app
tailored to the environment of the phone. It was a kind of exclusion
where the web developer had to parse their site into smaller sized
chunks for ease of consumption in a smaller form factor and different
user context than the desktop environment.
Seeing the launch of
the iPhone, which sought to combine this wave of the personalized
dynamic web, along with the elements of location based content
discovery, seemed an outright rethinking of the potential of the web at
large. I was working on the AT&T partnership with Yahoo! at the
time when Apple had nominated AT&T to be the exclusive carrier of
choice for the iPhone launch. Yahoo! had done its best to bring access
to web content on low-end phones that industry professionals referred to
as “feature phones”. But these devices’ view of the web was incredibly
restricted, like the AOL browser of the early web. Collaborating with
Yahoo! Japan, we brought a limited set of mobile-ready web content to
the curated environment of the NTT Docomo “iMode” branded phones. We
tried to expand this effort to the US. But it was not a scalable
approach. The broader web needed to adapt to mobile. No curatorial
effort to bootstrap a robust mobile web would achieve broad adoption.
The
concept behind the iPhone was to present the breadth of the web itself
to the phone of every person. In theory, every existing webpage should
be able to render to the smaller screen without needing to be coded
uniquely. Håkon Wium Lie had
created the idea of CSS (the cascading style sheet) which allowed an
html coded webpage to adapt to whatever size screen the user had. Steve
Jobs had espoused the idea that content rendered for the iPhone should
be written in html5. However, at the time of the phone’s release, many
websites had not yet adapted their site to the new standard means of
developing html to be agnostic of the device of the user. Web
developers were very focused on the then-dominant desktop personal
computer environment. While many web pioneers had sought to push the web
forward into new directions that html5 could enable, most developers
were not yet on board with those concepts. So the idea of the “native
mobile app” was pushed forward by Apple to ensure the iPhone had a
uniquely positive experience distinct from the experience every other
phone would see, a poorly-rendered version of a desktop focused website.
The
adoption of the modern web architecture that existed in html5 hadn't
reached broad developer appeal at the time that the market opportunity
of iPhone and Android emerged. Mozilla saw it as a job that it could
tackle: The de-appification of the app ecosystem. Watching this
ambitious project was awe inspiring for everyone who contributed to the
project at the time. Mozilla's Chief Technical Officer, Brendan Eich,
and his team of engineers decided that we could make a 100% web phone
without using the crutch of app-wrappers. The team took an atomized
view of all the elements of a phone and sought to develop a
web-interface to allow each element of the device to speak web protocols
such that a developer could check battery life, status of motion,
gesture capture or other important signals relevant to the mobile user
that hadn't been utilized in the desktop web environment. And they did
it. The phone was app-less with everything running in JavaScript on
user demand. The phones launched in 28 countries around the world. I
worked on the Brazilian market launch, where there was dizzy enthusiasm
about the availability of a lower cost smart phone based on open source
technology stack.
As we prepared for the golive of the “FirefoxOS”
phone launch in Brazil, the business team coordinated outreach through
the largest telecommunications carriers to announce availability (and
shelf space in carrier stores) for the new phones as I and the Mozilla
contributors in Brazil reached out to the largest websites in the
country to “consent” to listing their sites as web-applications on the
devices. Typically, when you buy a computer, web services and content
publishers aren’t “on” the device, content publishers are just accessible
via the device’s browsers. But iPhone and Android’s trend of
“appification” of web content was so embedded in people’s thinking that
many site owners thought they needed to do something special to be able
to provide content and services to our phone’s users. Mozilla therefore
borrowed the concept of a “marketplace” which was a web-index of sites
that had posted their site’s availability to FirefoxOS phone users.
Steve
Jobs was a bit haunted by the app ecosystem he created. It became a
boon for his company, with Apple being able to charge a toll of $.99 or
more for content that was already available on the internet for free.
But he urged the developer community to embrace html5 even while most
developers were just plopping money down to wrap their web content in
the iTunes-required app packaging. (The iPhone grew out of the Apple
Music player project called iPod, which is why every app the phone
needed had to be installed from the music player application “iTunes”
Apple included on every device it sold for distributing music and
podcasts.) Companies such as Phonegap, and Titanium,
popped up to shim web content to the app packaging frameworks required
by the Google-acquired Android platform and Apple iTunes. But the idea
of using shims and app wrappers was an inelegant solution to advancing
the web’s gradual embracing of the open web. Something needed to change
to de-appify the untidy hacks of the Jobs era. And this is going on to
this day.
Mozilla’s engineers suggested that there shouldn’t be
the concept of a “mobile web”. And we should do everything we can to
persuade web developers and content publishers to embrace mobile devices
as “1st class citizens of the web.” So they hearkened back to the
concepts in CSS, a much earlier development of web architecture
mentioned previously, and championed the concept of device-aware responsive web design with a moniker of “Progressive Web Apps.”
The PWA concept is not a new architecture per se. It’s the idea that a
mobile-enhanced internet should be able to do certain things that a
phone wielding user expects it to do. So a webmaster should take
advantage of certain things a user on the move might expect differently
from a user sitting at a desktop computer. PWA work is being heavily
championed by Google for the Android device ecosystem now, because it is
larger than the iPhone ecosystem, and also because Google understands
the importance of encouraging the seamless experience of web content
agnostic of which device you happen to possess.
After the launch
of the phone, because Mozilla open sources its code, many other
companies picked up and furthered the vision. Now the operating system
has been forked into TVs, smart watches, micro-computers and continues
to live on in phones under different brand names to this day. In
addition, the project of the atomized phone with hardware elements that
can speak https for networking with other devices is now expanded to the
current Internet of Things project
in Mozilla’s Emerging Technologies group to bring the hardware products
we buy (which all speak relatively incompatible radio frequencies) to
the common lingua franca of the protocols of the internet. Not everyone
has a Mozilla phone in their pocket. But that was never a goal of the
project.
This brings me to one of the concepts that I appreciate
most about Mozilla and the open source community. An idea can
germinate in one mind, be implemented in code, then set free in the
community of open source enthusiasts. Then, anyone can pick it up and
innovate upon it. While the open sourcing of Netscape wasn’t the start
of this movement, it has contributed significantly to the practice. The
people who created the world wide web continue to operate under the
philosophy of extensibility. The founders of Google’s Chromium
project were also keen Mozillians. The fact that a different company,
with a different code base, created a similarly thriving open source
ecosystem of developers aiming to serve the same user needs as Mozilla’s
is the absolute point of what Mozilla’s founders set out to promote in
my view. And it echoes those same sentiments I’d heard expressed back
in Washington, DC back in the early 1990’s.
One of the things
that I have studied a great deal, with fervor, fascination and surprise,
was the concept of the US patent system. Back in the early days of the
US government, Secretary of State Jefferson created the concept of a
legal monopoly. It was established by law for the government first, then
expanded to the broader right of all citizens, and later all people
globally via the US Patent and Trademark Office.
I had an invention that I wished to patent and produce for the
commercial market. My physics professor suggested that I not wait until I
finish my degree to pursue the project. He introduced me to another
famous inventor from my college and suggested I meet with him. Armed
with great advice I went to the USPTO to research prior art that might
relate to my invention. Upon thorough research, I learned that anyone
in the world can pursue a patent and be given a 17 year monopoly option
to protect the invention while the merits of the market fit could be
tested. Thereafter, the granted patent would belong as open source, free
of royalties to the global community. “What!?” thought I. I declare the
goods to the USPTO so they can give it away to all humanity shortly
thereafter once I did all the work to bring it to market? This
certainly didn’t seem like a very good deal for inventors in my view.
But it also went back to my learnings about why the government prefers
certain inefficiencies to propagate for the benefit of the greater
common good of society. It may be that Whirlpool invented a great
washing machine. But Whirlpool should only be able to monopolize that
invention for 17 years before the world at large should be able to reap
the benefits of the innovation without royalties due to the inventor.
My
experiences with patents at Yahoo! were also very informative. Yahoo!
had regularly pursued patents, including for one of the projects I
launched in Japan. But their defense of patents had been largely in the
vein of the “right to operate” concept in a space where their products
were similar to those of other companies which also had patents or
amicable cross-licensing with other organizations that operated in a
similar space. (I can’t speak for Yahoo!’s philosophical take on
patents as I don’t represent them. But these opinions stem from how I
observed them enforcing their patent rights for formally granted USPTO
patents and how they exercised those rights in the market.) I believed
that the behaviors of Yahoo!, AOL and Google were particularly generous
and lenient. As an inventor myself, I was impressed with how the
innovators of Silicon Valley, for the most part, did not pursue legal
action against each other. It seemed they actually promoted the
iteration upon their past patents. I took away from this that Silicon
Valley is more innovation focused than business focused. When I launched
my own company, I asked a local venture capitalist whether I should
pursue patents for a couple of the products I was working on . The
gentleman who was a partner at the firm said, paraphrasing: “I prefer
action over patents. Execute your business vision and prove the market
value. Execution is more valuable than ideas. I’d rather invest in a
good executor than an inventor.” And from the 20 years I’ve seen here,
it always seems to be the fast follower rather than the inventor who
gets ahead, probably precisely because they focus on jumping directly to
execution rather than spending time scrawling protections and
illustrations with lawyers.
Mozilla has, in the time I’ve worked
with them, focused on implementing first in the open, without thinking
that an idea needed to be protected separately. Open source code exists
to be replicated, shared and improved. When AOL and the Mozilla project
team open sourced the code for Netscape, it was essentially opening the
patent chest of the former Netscape intellectual property for the
benefit of all small developers who might wish to launch a browser
without the cumbersome process of watching out for the licenses for the
code provenance. Bogging down developers with patent “encumbered” code
would slow those developers from seeking to introduce their own unique
innovations. Watching a global market launch of a new mobile phone based
on entirely open source code was a phenomenal era to witness. And it
showed me that the benevolent community of Silicon Valley’s innovators
had a vision much akin to those of the people I’d witness in Washington
DC. But this time I’d seen it architected by the intentional acts of
thousands of generous and forward-thinking innovators rather than
through the act of legislation or legal prompting of politicians.
The Web Disappears Behind Social Silos
The
web 2.0 era, with its dynamically assembled web pages, was a tremendous
advance for the ability of web developers to streamline user
experiences. A page mashed-up of many different sources could enhance
the user’s ability to navigate across troves of information that would
take a considerable amount of time to click and scroll through. But
something is often lost when something else is gained. When Twitter
introduced its micro-blog platform, end users of the web were able to
publicize content they curated from across the web much faster than
having to author full blog posts and web pages about content they sought
to collate and share. Initially, the Twitter founders maintained an
open platform where content could be mashed-up and integrated into other
web pages and applications. Thousands of great new visions and
utilities were built upon the idea of the open publishing backbone it
enabled. My own company and several of my employers also built tools
leveraging this open architecture before the infamous shuttering of what
the industry called “The Twitter Firehose”.
But it portended a phase shift yet again of the very nascent era of the
newly invented social web. The Twitter we knew of became a diaspora of
sorts as access to the firehose feed was locked down under identity
protecting logins. This may be a great boon to those seeking anonymity
and small “walled gardens” of circles of friends. But it was not
particularly good for what may of the innovators of web 2.0 era hoped
for the greater enfranchisement of web citizenry.
Many of the
early pioneers of the web wanted to foster a web ecosystem where all
content linked on the web could be accessible to all, without hurdles on
the path that delayed users or obscured content from being sharable.
Just as the app-ified web of the smartphone era cordoned off chunks of
web content that could be gated by a paywall, the social web went into a
further spitting of factions as the login walls descended around
environments that users had previously been able to easily publish and
share content across.
The parts of the developer industry that
weren’t mourning the loss of the open-web components of this great
social fragmentation were complaining about psychological problems that
emerged once-removed from the underlying cause. Fears of censorship and
filter-bubbles spread through the news. The idea that web citizens now
had to go out and carefully curate their friends and followers led to
psychologists criticizing the effect of social isolation on one side and
the risks of altering the way we create genuine off-line friendships on
the other.
Mozilla didn’t take a particular stance on the
philosophical underpinnings of the social web. In a way the Bugzilla
platform we used to build and maintain Firefox and Thunderbird were
purpose-built social networks of collaboration with up-voting and
hierarchical structures. But it was all open source like the
code-commits that is housed were. We did have discussions around codes
of conduct of our Bugzilla community, geared to ensuring that it
remained a collaborative environment where people from all walks of life
and all countries could come together and participate without barriers
or behaviors that would discourage or intimidate open participation.
But
there were certain specific problems that social utilities introduced
to the web architecture in terms of the code they required webmasters to
integrate for them to be used. So we focused on those. The first one
we hit upon was the idea “log in with x” problem. In the United States,
people love to watch race cars go around concrete tracks. They consider
it a sport. One of the most famous racing brands was called Nascar,
which was famous for having their cars and drivers covered with small
advertisements from their commercial sponsors. As the social web
proliferated, webmasters were putting bright icons on their websites
with JavaScript prompts to sign in with five or more different social
utilities. We called this problem “Nascar” because the webmaster never
knew which social site a user had an identity registered for. So if a
user visited once and logged in with Twitter, and another time
accidentally logging in with Facebook, their persona represented on the
original site might be lost and irretrievable. Mozilla thought this was
something a browser could help with. If a user stored a credential,
agnostic of which source, at the browser level, the user wouldn’t need
to be constantly peppered with options to authenticate with 10 different
social identities. This movement was well received initially, but many
called a more prominent architecture to show the user where their logged
identities were being stored. So Mozilla morphed the concept from
“BrowerID” to the idea of a Firefox Accounts tool that could be accessed
across all the different copies of Firefox a user had (on PCs, Phones,
TVs or wherever they browsed the web.) Mozilla then allowed users to
synchronize their identities across all their devices with highly
reliable cryptography to ensure data could never be intercepted between
any two paired devices.
Firefox Accounts has expanded to allow
users to do synchronize secure session history, browser extensions and
preferences, stored passwords (to prevent low risk key-stroke logging
for those who were paranoid about that), file transmission with Firefox
Send. Over the years Firefox team has experimented with many common
utilities that add to user convenience for leveraging their saved
account data. And where Mozilla didn’t offer it, but an addon developer
did, the Firefox Account could be used to synchronize those addon-based
services as well.
The other great inconvenience of the social web
was the steps necessary for users to communicate conventional web
content on the social web. Users would have to copy and paste URLs
between browser windows if they wished to comment or share web content.
Naturally there was a Nascar solution for that as well: If the web
developers for every web site would put in a piece of JavaScript that
users could click with a button to upvote or forward content that would
solve everything right? Yeah, sure. And it would also bog down the
pages with lots of extraneous code that had to be loaded from different
web servers around the internet as well. Turning every webpage into a
Frankenstein hodge-podge of Nascar-ed promotions of Twitter and Facebook
buttons didn’t seem like and elegant solution to Mozilla’s engineers
either!
Fortunately, this was obvious to a large number of the web
development and browser community as well. So the innovative engineers
of Mozilla, Google and others put their heads together on a solution
that we could standardize across web browsers so that every single
website in the world didn’t have to code in a solution that was unique
to every single social service provider. The importance of this was
also accentuated with the website of the United States government’s
White House integrated a social engagement platform that was found to be
tracking the visits of people who visited the web page with tiny code
snippets that the White House themselves hadn’t engineered. People
generally like the idea of privacy when their visiting web pages. The
idea that a visit to read what the president had to say came along with a
tradeoff that readers were going to be subsequently tracked because of
that visit didn’t appeal to the site visitors any more than it didn’t
appeal to the US government!
To enable a more privacy protecting
web, yet enable the convenience users sought of engaging with social
utilities, Mozilla’s engineers borrowed a concept from the progressive
web app initiative. PWAs, which were emulating the metaphors of user
engagement on phones apps utilized the concept of a user “intent”. Just
as a thermostat in a house expresses the thermostat’s setting as a “call
for heat” from the houses’ furnace, there needed to be a means for a
user to have an “intent to share”. And as phone manufacturers had
enabled the concept of sharing at the operating system level for the
applications that users leveraged to express those intentions on the
phone, a browser needed to have the same capability.
At Mozilla
we engaged these concepts a “Social APIs.” An API is an abbreviated
term to refer to a kind of hand-shake socket that can interface with
another program. It refers to application program interface. But it
generally refers to any socketing capability that can be handled between
a hardware, stand-alone software, or web service that can interface
with another entity that is not controlled by the originating
interface. Microsoft’s Outlook email software can interface
effortlessly with a Google Gmail account using an API if the user of the
software authenticates for their program to make such requests to the
user’s Gmail account without Microsoft or Google ever having to be
directly involved in the authentication the user initiates. Just as
Firefox Accounts could sync services on behalf of a user without knowing
any of the details of the accounts the user requested to sync, so too
should it be able to recognize when a user wants to share something
without having the user dance around between browser windows with copy
and paste.
So Mozilla promoted the concept of browsers
supporting share intents, as well as notification intents so that our
users didn’t have to always be logged into their social media accounts
in order to be notified if something required their attention on any
given social media account. We did this with some great consideration.
There was a highly-marketed trend in Silicon Valley at the time around
“gamification.” This was a concept that web developers could you points
and rewards to try to drive loyalty and return visits among web users.
Notifications were heralded by some as a great way to drive the sense of
delight for visitors of your website along with the opportunity to lure
them back for more of your web goodness, whatever you offered. Would
developers over-notify, we wondered. There was a potential for
oversaturation and distraction of user attention which could be a worse
cost to the user’s attention and time than it was a benefit for them.
Fortunately,
we did not see huge notification abuses from the sites that supported
Social API. And we did we widespread interest from the likes of
Facebook, Twitter, Yahoo!, Google which were the major messaging service
providers of the day. And so we jointly worked to uplevel this to the
web standards body called the World Wide Web Consortium (abbreviated as
the W3C) for promotion outside the Firefox ecosystem, so that it could be used across all web browsers which supported W3C standards.
Working
with this team I learned a great deal from my peers in the engineering
organization. First I thought, if this is such a great idea, why
doesn’t Firefox try to make this a unique selling point of our
software? What’s the rush to standardize this? Jiminy Cricket voices
across the organization pointed out, the goal of our implementation of
open source code in the browser is precisely to have others adopt the
greatest ideas and innovate upon them. The purpose of the standards
organizations we work with was to pass on those innovations so that
everyone else could utilize them without having to adopt
Firefox-specific code. Good ideas, like the USPTO’s concept of eventual
dissemination to the broader global community, are meant to spread to
the entire ecosystem so that webmasters avoid the pitfall of coding
their website to a the functionality of a single piece of software or
web browser. Mozilla engineers saw their mission as in part being to
champion web-compatibility, which they often shortened to webcompat in
our discussions at developer events. Firefox is a massive population of
addressable users. But we want web developers to code for all users to
have a consistently great experience of the web, not just our audience
of users. There is abroad group of engineers across Microsoft, Google,
Apple, Samsung, Mozilla and many small software developers who lay down
the flags of their respective companies and band together in the
standards bodies to dream of a future internet beyond the capability of
the software and web we have today. They do this with a sense of
commitment to the future we are creating for the next generation of
internet, software and hardware developers who are going to follow in
the footsteps after us. Just as we inherited code, process and standards
from our forebearers. It is the yoke of our current responsibility to
pass on the baton without being hampered by the partisanship of our
competing companies. The web we want has to be built today if the future
generations are going to be set up for success in the demands of the
technology environment we will create for tomorrow.
Twice a year the executive team at Mozilla convene the team of people who support the Mozilla Foundation non-profit (and its daughter corporate entity that ships the software) in all-hands meetings where we discuss our part in this shared vision. Our Chairwoman Mitchell Baker,
who managed the Mozilla Project from the spin-out from the AOL
organization many years ago gets up on stage to discuss the
opportunities she and the foundation see as the web ecosystem evolves.
She speaks in rousing language with phrases like “The Web We Want” in
order to instill our team of contributors with an inspiring sense of
passion and responsibility. We all go off around the globe as denizens
of this mission, carriers of the flag and inspiration, to try to
champion and inspire others in turn.
After one of these events I went off to muse on our projects with one of my mentors, an engineer named Shane Caraveo.
I’d been researching and thinking a lot about all the bluster and buzz
that had been happening in the broader internet and press communities
about social media platforms. Facebook had been commissioning studies
on the psychological benefits and pitfalls of social media use. I’d
listened to their commentaries defending the new paradigms of the social
web. I asked Shane what he thought. Shouldn’t we be championing people
go off and build their own web pages instead of facilitating greater
facility of leveraging social platforms and tools? Shane pointed out
that Mozilla does do that, especially around the Mozilla Developer Network
that demonstrates with code examples exactly how to integrate various
W3C code specs for website owners, systems administrators and general
web enthusiasts. Shane made a comment that sat with me for years after.
“I don’t care how people create content and share it on the internet. I care that they do.”
The First Acquisition
The
standardization of web notifications across browsers one of the big
wins of our project. The other, for Mozilla specifically, was the
acquisition of the Pocket
platform. When I worked at Yahoo!, one of the first web 2.0
acquisitions they had made was the bookmark backup and sharing service del.icio.us.
(The name was awkward because many of the companies of the day had
given up the idea of paying for overpriced .com URLs in favor of a new
surfeit of domains that had become available under the “.us” top level
domain name space.) Our Yahoo! team had seen the spreading of the
web-sharing trend, pre-Facebook, as one of the greatest new potentials
for web publishers to disseminate their content, by the praise and
subsequent desire to “re-post” content among circles of friends. Many
years later Yahoo! sold the cloud bookmarking business to the founder of
YouTube who sought to rekindle the idea. But another entrepreneur
named Nate Wiener had taken a different approach to solving the same
problem. He’d built addons for web browsers to address the need for
cloud-bookmarking.
Saving web content may seem like a
particularly fringe use case for only the most avid web users. But the
Pocket service received considerable demand. With funding from Google’s
venture investing arm among others, Nate was able to grow Pocket to
support archiving addons for Google’s Chrome browser, Android and iOS
phones, and even expand into a destination website where users could
browse the recommendations of saved content from other users in a small
tight-knit group of curators. (If this sounds to you like Netscape’s DMOZ
project from 20 years ago and del.icio.us from 10 years ago, that was
my thought too.) But it was perhaps the decentralization of Pocket’s
approach that made it work so well. The community of contributors
supporting it was web-wide! And the refined stream of content coming
out of its recommendations was very high quality journalism that was in
no way influenced by the news publishing industry, which had its own
approaches to content promotion.
When I first met the Pocket team,
they commented that their platform was not inherently social. So the
constraints of the Social API architecture didn’t fit the needs of their
users. They suggested that we create a separate concept around “save”
intents that were not fitting in the constraints of social media intents
that the phones and services were pursuing at the time. When Firefox
introduced the “save” function in our own browser, it seemed to be
duplicating the concept of the architecture of “Save to
Bookmarks”+”Firefox Accounts Sync”. But we found that a tremendous
number of users were keen on Pocket save rather than the sync-bookmarks
architecture we already had.
Because Google has already invested
in Pocket, I had thought that it was more likely that they would join
the Chrome team eventually. But by a stroke of good fortune, the Pocket
team had had a very good experience with working alongside the Mozilla
team and decided that they preferred to join Mozilla to pursue the
growth of their web services. This was the first acquisition Mozilla
had executed. Because I had seen how acquisition integrations sometimes
fared in Silicon Valley, I had some fascination to see how Mozilla
would operate another company with its own unique culture. Fortunately
in my view, Pocket continues to support all browsers that compete with
Firefox. And the active community of Pocket users and contributors
continues to stay robust and active to this day.
Protection of Anonymity
One
of the most fascinating industry-wide efforts I saw at Mozilla was the
campaign behind protecting user anonymity requests and initiatives to
enable pseudonymity for users. As social networking services
proliferated in the Web 2.0 era, there were several mainstream services
that sought to force users into a web experience where they could have
only one single, externally verified, web identity. The policy was
lambasted in the web community as a form of censorship, where internet
authors were blocked from using pen-names and aliases (The way Mark
Twain authored books under his nom de plume rather than his birth name.)
On
the flip side of the argument, proponents of the real-name policy
theorized that anonymity of web identities led to trolling behaviors in
social media, where people would be publicly criticized by anonymous
voices who could avoid reputational repercussions. This would, in
theory, let those anonymous voices say things about others that were not
constrained by the normal ethical decency pressures of daily society.
Wired
magazine wrote editorial columns against real names policies saying
that users turn to the web to be whomever they want to be and express
anonymously ideas that they couldn't without multiple pen-names. A
person’s web identity (Sometimes referred to as “handles” from the early
CB radio practice of using declared identities in radio transmissions)
would allow them to be more creative than they otherwise would. One
opinion piece suggested that the web is where people go to be a Humpty
Dumpty assortment of diverse identities, not to be corralled together as
a single source of identity. I myself had used multiple handles for my
web pages. I wanted my music hobby websites, photography website and
business websites to all be distinct. In part, I didn’t want business
inquiries to be routed to my music website. And I didn’t want my
avocation to get tangled with my business either.
European
governments jumped in to legislate the preservation of anonymity with
laws referred to as “Right to be forgotten” which would force internet
publishers to take down content if a user requested it. In a world
where content was already fragmented in a means detached from the
initial author, how could any web publisher comply with individual
requests for censorship? It wasn’t part of the web protocol to
disambiguate names across the broader internet. So reputation policing
in a decentralized content publishing ecosystem proved tremendously
complicated for web content hosts.
Mozilla championed investigations, such as the Coral Project,
to address the specific problems of internet trolling when it was
targeted to public commenting platforms on news sites. But as a
relatively small player in the broader market, it would have been
challenging to address a behavioral problem with open source code. A
broader issue was looming as a threat to Mozilla’s guiding principles.
The emergence of behaviorally-targeted advertising that spanned across
websites loomed as a significant threat to internet users’ right to
privacy.
The founders of Mozilla had decided to pen a manifesto
of principles that they established to keep as the guiding framework for
how they would govern projects that they intended to sponsor in the
early days of the non-profit. (The full manifesto can be read here: https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/about/manifesto/)
In general, the developers of web software have the specific interests
of their end users as their guiding light. They woo customers to their
services and compete by introducing new utilities and conveniences that
contribute to the convenience and delight of their users. But sometimes
companies that make the core services we rely on themselves have to
outsource some of the work they do to bring the service to us. With
advertising, this became a slippery slope of outsourcing. The
advertising ecosystem’s evolution in the face of the Web 2.0 emergence,
and the trade-offs publishers were making with regard to end-user
privacy, became too extreme for Mozilla’s comfort. Many outside Mozilla
also believed the compromises in privacy that were being made were
unacceptable, and so banded together in support of us.
While this
is a sensitive subject that raises ire for many people, I can
sympathize with the motivations of the various complicit parties that
contributed to the problem. As a web publisher myself, I had to think a
lot about how I wanted to bring my interesting content to my audience.
Web hosting cost increases with the volume of audience you wish to
entertain. The more people who read and streamed my articles, pictures,
music and video content, the more I would have to pay each month to
keep them happy and to keep the web servers running. All free web
hosting services came with compromises. So, eventually I decided to pay
my own server fees and incorporate advertising to offset those fees.
Deciding
to post advertising on your website is a concession to give up
control. If you utilize an ad network with dynamic ad targeting, the
advertising platform makes the decision of what goods or services show
up on your web pages. When I was writing about drum traditions from
around the world, advertisers may think my website was about oil drums,
and it would show ads for steel barrels on my website. As a web
publisher, I winced. Oil barrels aren’t actually relevant to the people
who read about African drums. But it paid the bills, so I tolerated it.
And I thought my site visitors would forgive the inconvenience of seeing
oil barrels next to my drums.
I was working at Yahoo! when the
professed boon of behavioral advertising swept through the industry.
Instead of serving semantically derived keyword-matched ads for my drum
web page, suddenly I could allow the last webpage you visited to buy
“re-targeting” ads on my webpage to continue a more personally relevant
experience for you, replacing those oil barrel ads with offers from
sites that had been relevant to you in your personal journey yesterday,
regardless of what my website was about. This did result in the
unsightly side effect that products you purchased on an ecommerce site
would follow you around for months. But, it paid the bills. And it paid
better than the mis-targeted ads. So more webmasters started doing it.
Behaviorally
targeted ads seemed like a slight improvement in a generally
under-appreciated industry at the start. But because it worked so well,
significant investment demand spurred ever more refined targeting
platforms in the advertising technology industry. And internet users
became increasingly uncomfortable with what they perceived as pervasive
intrusions of their privacy. Early on, I remember thinking, “They’re not
targeting me, they’re targeting people like me.” Because the ad
targeting was approximate, not personal, I wasn’t overly concerned.
One
day at Yahoo! I received a call. It had been escalated though their
customer support channels as a potential product issue. As I was the
responsible director in the product channel, they asked me if I would
talk to the customer. Usually, business directors don’t do customer
support directly. But as nobody was available to field the call, I did.
The customer was actually receiving inappropriate advertising in their
browser. It had nothing to do with a Yahoo! hosted page which has
filters for such advertising. But it was caused by a tracking cookie
that the user, or someone who had used the user’s computer, had acquired
in a previous browsing session. I instructed the user how to clear
their cookie store on their browser, which was not a Yahoo! browser
either, and the problem resolved. This experience made me take to heart
how deeply seriously people fear the perceived invasions of privacy
from internet platforms. The source of the problem had not been related
to my company. But this person had nobody to turn to to explain how web
pages work. And considering how rapidly the internet emerged, it dawned
on me that many people who’ve experienced the internet’s emergence in
their lifetime likely couldn’t have had a mentor or teacher tell them
about how these technologies worked.
Journalists started to
uncover some very unsettling stories about how ad targeting can actually
become directly personal. Coupon offers on printed store receipts were
revealing customers purchase behaviors which could highlight details of
their personal life and even their health. Because Mozilla’s principle
#4
of the manifesto argued “Individuals’ security and privacy on the
internet are fundamental and must not be treated as optional.” They
decided to tackle the ills of personal data tracking on the web with the
concept of open source code transmitted in browser headers, the
handshake that happens between a computer and web server at the start of
a browsing session.
The most savvy web users do know what
browser cookies are and where to find them, and how to clear them if
needed. But one of our security engineers pointed out to me that we
don’t want our customers to always be chasing down errant irritating
cookies and flushing their browser history compulsively. This was
friction, noise and inconvenience that the web was creating for the
web’s primary beneficiaries. The web browser, as the user’s delegated
agent, should be able to handle these irritations without wasting time
of their customers, causing them to hunt down pesky plumbing issues in
the preference settings of the software. The major browser makers
banded with Mozilla to try to eradicate this ill.
At first it
started with a very simple tactic. The browser cookie had been invented
as a convenience for navigation purposes. If you visited a page and
wanted to navigate back to it, there should be a “back button” that lets
you find it without having to conduct another search. This was the
need the cookie solved. Every web page you visit sets a cookie if they
need to offer you some form of customization. Subsequently, advertisers
viewed a visit to their webpage as a kind of consent to be cookied,
even if the visit happened inside a browser frame, called an inline
frame (iframe). You visited Amazon previously, surely you’d want to come
back, they assumed. There should be a kind of explicit statement of
trust which had been described as an "opt-in" even though a visit to a
web destination was in no way a contract between a user and a host.
Session history seemed like a good implied vector to define trust.
Except that not all elements of a web page are served from a single
source. Single origin was a very Web 1.0 concept. Dynamically
aggregated web pages pulled content, code and cookies from dozens of
sources in a single page load in the modern web environment.
The
environment of trust was deemed to be the 1st-party relationship
between a site a user visits in their web browser and the browser cookie
store which was a temporary “cache of history” that could be used in
short time frames. Cookies and other history tracking elements that
could be served in iframe windows of the webpage (the portion of the web
page that web designers “outsource” to external content calls) were
considered outside the environment of user-delegated trust in the 1st
party. They were called “3rd party cookies” and were considered
ephemeral.
Browser makers tended to standardize the code handling
of web content across their separate platforms by the W3C or other
working groups. And in order to create a standard, there had to be a
reference architecture that multiple companies could implement and test.
The first attempt at this was called “Do not track”, which was a
preference that a user could set in their browser to have trackers
quarantined or blocked for certain sessions. The browser would submit a
header file upon visit to a web server that would state the cookie is
to be used for the session, not to endure to other site visits on other
web pages thereafter. This seemed innocuous enough. It allowed the page
architecture to remember the session just so long as necessary to
complete the session. And most viewed that the DNT setting in a browser
was a simple enough statement of the trust environment between a web
publisher and a visitor for the purpose of daily browser usage.
All
the major browser vendors addressed the concern of the government
supervision with the concept that they should self-regulate. Meaning,
they should come to some general consensus that could be used across the
industry between browser, publishers and advertisers on how to best
serve people using their products and services without having to have
government legislators mandate how code should be written or operate.
Oddly, it didn’t work so well. Eventually, certain advertisers decided
to not honor the DNT header request. US Congress invited Mozilla to
discuss what was happening and why some browsers and advertising
companies decided to ignore the user preferences as stated by our shared
code in browser headers.
Our efforts to work in open source via
DNT with the other industry parties was not ultimately protecting the
users from belligerent tracking. It resulted in a whack-a-mole issue of
what we referred to as "finger printing" where advertising companies
were re-targeting off of computer or phone hardware aspects or even off
the preference not to be tracked itself! It was a bit preposterous to
watch this happen across the industry and to hear the explanations by
those doing it. What was very inspiring to watch on the other side was
the efforts of the Mozilla product, policy and legal teams to push this
concern to the fore without asking for legislative intervention.
Ultimately, European and US regulators did decide to step in to create
legal frameworks to punitively address breaches of user privacy that
were enabled by the technology of an intermediary. Even after the
launch of the European GDPR
regulatory framework, the ensuing scandals around lax handling of user
private data in internet services is now very widely publicized and at
the forefront of technology discussions and education.
(More to come as the story unfolds)
No comments:
Post a Comment