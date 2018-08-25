My 20 years of web

Twenty years ago I resigned from my former job at a financial news wire to pursue a career in San Francisco. We were transitioning our news service (Jiji Press, a Japanese wire service similar to Reuters) to being a web-based news site. I had followed the rise and fall of Netscape and the Department of Justice anti-trust case on Microsoft's bundling of IE with Windows. But what clenched it for me was a Congressional testimony of the Federal Reserve Chairman (the US central bank) about his inability to forecast the potential growth of the Internet.
Working in the Japanese press at the time gave me a keen interest in international trade. Prime Minister Hashimoto negotiated with United States Trade Representative Mickey Cantor to enhance trade relations and reduce protectionist tariffs that countries used to artificially subsidize domestic industries. Japan was the second largest global economy at the time. I realized that if I was going to play a role in international trade it was probably going to be in Japan or on the west coast of the US.
I decided that because Silicon Valley was the location where much of the industry growth in internet technology was happening, that I had to relocate there if I wanted to engage in this industry. So I packed up all my belongings and moved to San Francisco to start my new career.
At the time there were hundreds of small agencies that would build websites for companies seeking to establish or expand their internet presence. I worked with one of these agencies to build Japanese versions of clients' English websites. My goal was to focus my work on businesses seeking international expansion.
At the time, I met a search engine called LookSmart which had the aspiration to offer business-to-business search engines to major portals. (Business-to-Business is often abbreviated B2B and is a tactic of supporting companies that have their own direct consumers, called business-to-consumer which is abbreviated B2C.) Their model was similar to Yahoo.com, but instead of trying to get everyone to visit their website directly, they wanted to distribute the search infrastructure to other companies, combining the aggregate resources needed to support hundreds of companies into one single platform that was customized on demand for those other portals.
This is the business model Google later adopted after they broke off their relationship with Yahoo.com which leveraged their web crawler as "algorithmic backfill" for the Yahoo! Directory service that they pioneered at Stanford University.
At the time LookSmart had only English language web search. So I proposed launching their first foreign language search engine and entering the Japanese market to compete with Yahoo!'s largest established market. Their president had strong confidence in my proposal. After we delivered our first version of the search engine, Microsoft's MSN licensed it to power their Japanese portal.
I moved to Tokyo where I networked with the other major portals of Japan to power their web search as well. Because Yahoo! Japan wasn't offering such a service, about a dozen companies signed up to use our search engine.
By this time Google was freshly independent of Yahoo! and started a similar B2B offering of their own. Yahoo!, fearing competition from Google in B2B search, acquired Inktomi, Altavista and Overture, which were three other leading B2B search companies. At this point Yahoo!'s Overture division hired me to work on market launches across Asia Pacific beyond Japan.
With Yahoo! I had excellent experiences negotiating search contracts with companies in Japan, Korea, China, Australia, India and Brazil before moving into their Corporate Partnerships team to focus on the US search distribution partners.
Then in 2007 Apple launched their first iPhone. Yahoo! had been operating a lightweight mobile search engine for html that was optimized for being shown on mobile phones. One of my projects in Japan had been to introduce Yahoo!'s mobile search platform as an expansion to the Overture platform. However, with the ability for the iPhone to actually show full web pages, the market was obviously going to shift.
I and several of my colleagues became captivated by the potential to develop specifically for the iPhone ecosystem. So I resigned from Yahoo! to launch my own company, ncubeeight. Similar to the work I had been doing at LookSmart and prior, we focused on companies that had already launched on the desktop internet that were now seeking to expand to the iOS ecosystem.
Being a developer in the iOS ecosystem is fascinating. But it's much more complex than the open internet because discovery of content on the phone depends on going through a marketplace, which is something like a business directory. Going "direct to consumer" is an amazing challenge of marketing on small-screen devices. And gaining visibility in iTunes is even more challenging.
Next I joined the Mozilla to work on the Firefox platform partnerships. It has been fascinating working with this team, which originated from the Netscape browser in the 1990's and transformed into an open-source non-profit focusing on the advancement of internet technology in conjunction with their former competitors, Microsoft, Google and Apple.
What is interesting to the outside perspective is most likely that companies that used to compete against each other for engagement are now unified in the idea of working together to enhance the ecosystem of the web. Google, Mozilla and Apple now all embrace open source for the development of their web rendering engines. Google, Mozilla and Microsoft and Apple are now in large part beholden to an ecosystem of developers who create end-user experiences that are more important than any single platform. (Amazon is active in the wings here and entering the main stage via audio after their mobile phone platform faltered.)
When I first came to the web, much of what it was made up of was static html. Over the past decade web pages shifted to dynamically assembled pages and content feeds determined by individual user customizations. There is a service called the Internet Archive that registers historical versions of web pages. In this era of personally customized webpages that differ based on the user viewing them, I wonder what the current web will look like from the future perspective.
The amazing thing about the Internet is the creativity it brings out of the people who engage with it. When I first talked to web developers about the importance of having a search engine, I decided that I needed to have my own website. So I created this website about drums and percussion styles. (Which I decided to leave in its original 1999 Geocities template design for posterity's sake.) Since then my drum pursuits have expanded to include a YouTube channel. A Soundcloud channel and a Mixcloud DJ channel for sharing music I'd discovered over the decades and even a CD on Amazon.
The web is an amazing place where we can express ourselves, discover and broaden our passions and of course connect to others across the continents.
When I first decided to leave the journalism industry, it was because I believed the industry itself was about waiting for other people to do or say interesting things. In the industry I pursued, the audience was waiting for me do to that interesting thing. The Internet is tremendously valuable as a medium. It has been an amazing 20 years watching it evolve. I'm very proud to have had a small part in its story. I'm riveted to see where it goes in the next two decades!
No comments:
Post a Comment